Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

