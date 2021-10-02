Peter A. Vaughn Sells 975 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $349.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

