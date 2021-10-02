Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POFCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of POFCY remained flat at $$0.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $678.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

