Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $53.43 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Phantasma has a market cap of $53.43 million and $1.24 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

