Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

