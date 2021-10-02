Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$9.67 and a one year high of C$16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

