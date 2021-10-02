Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

