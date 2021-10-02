Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBCP opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

