Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

