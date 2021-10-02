Piper Sandler Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $205.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.17.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

