Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

