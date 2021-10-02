Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $466.62 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $466.62 million and $1.10 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00242090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00125062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00161307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,204,412 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

