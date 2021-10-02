PirateCash Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $777,293.79 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,215,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

