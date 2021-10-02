PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $91.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,354.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.17 or 0.01157589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.00 or 0.00458255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00292228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

