Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

