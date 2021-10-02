Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE POR opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.