PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

