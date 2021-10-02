Powerledger Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51.75 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $158.83 million and $51.75 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

