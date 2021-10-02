Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $156.48

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.48 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 149.98 ($1.96). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 153.60 ($2.01), with a volume of 5,165,458 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

