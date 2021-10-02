Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PV. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

