Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,814. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

