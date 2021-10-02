Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.20. 1,740,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $215.02 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.