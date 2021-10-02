Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,032 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.