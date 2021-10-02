Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,149 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 907,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CFFN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

