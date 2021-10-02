Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.62 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.