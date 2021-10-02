Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $1,421,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.74 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.