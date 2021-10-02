Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 715,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,796,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 402,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

