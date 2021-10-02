Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.411 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of PY opened at $41.81 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

