Project Inverse One Day Volume Reaches $106,927.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $463,931.52 and approximately $106,927.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.