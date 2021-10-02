ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

