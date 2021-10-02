Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 192 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE SON opened at $60.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

