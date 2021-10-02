Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 207 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $163.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

