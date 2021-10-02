Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

