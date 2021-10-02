Proton (XPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.70 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $55.24 million and $11.70 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00223990 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

