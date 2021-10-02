Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PRXM stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. Proxim Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS.

