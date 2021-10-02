Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

