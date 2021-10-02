Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Rating Lowered by VTB Capital

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. VTB Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

