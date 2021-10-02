Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Financial Survey

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.51 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ferroglobe and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

