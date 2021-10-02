Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 132.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

