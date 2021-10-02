Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Lifted by Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

