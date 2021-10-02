Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

