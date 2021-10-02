Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Raised by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.40.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.