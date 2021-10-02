Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $10.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.00. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

