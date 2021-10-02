Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOKF. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

