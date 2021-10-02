Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.10 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.20 million and approximately $272.83 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00151653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.13 or 1.00202352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.74 or 0.07057817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

