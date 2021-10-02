Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $176.65 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

