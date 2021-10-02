Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.43

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.43 and traded as low as C$30.50. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.50, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

