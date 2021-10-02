Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 figures. According to the company, this is the first quarter since 2019 with organic base testing revenue growth. This was primarily driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system. In terms of PAMA, the company is optimistic about the recent MedPAC report mandated under the LAB Act. However, despite a very strong first-half performance, the company’s full-year revenue growth projection seems to be lackluster. In terms of COVID-19 diagnostic testing, we expect to see a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 testing in the coming months, in line with industry trends. Also, pricing scenario remains difficult. Overall, Quest Diagnostics has outperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.80.

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

