Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of RFL opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $563.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.
In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas purchased 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
