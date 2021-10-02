Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RFL opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $563.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas purchased 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 122.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rafael by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

