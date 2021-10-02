Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $19.88. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

RANI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.